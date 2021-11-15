Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Head to Head Comparison

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -22.67% -3.76% -0.67% IDACORP 17.39% 9.60% 3.50%

This table compares Azure Power Global and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 5.66 -$57.30 million ($1.01) -24.24 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.83 $237.42 million $4.94 20.71

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Azure Power Global and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 IDACORP 1 1 1 0 2.00

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.46%. IDACORP has a consensus price target of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than IDACORP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDACORP beats Azure Power Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity. The Others segment comprises of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects, Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded on October 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

