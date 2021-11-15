Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Hits $1,056.08 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and $35,407.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,056.08 or 0.01604291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00073292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,008.07 or 1.00272886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.18 or 0.07124859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 22,588 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

