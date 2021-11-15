Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $185.34 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,135,938 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

