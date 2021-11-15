Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.
Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
