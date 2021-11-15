Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

