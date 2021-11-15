Bunge Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Bunge has raised its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

BG stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. Bunge has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

