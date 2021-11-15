Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

LOCO stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

