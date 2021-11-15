Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 999,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTPY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

