Littelfuse, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of LFUS opened at $329.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.42. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $219.58 and a 1-year high of $330.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,336 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

