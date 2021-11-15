Littelfuse, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.
Littelfuse has increased its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Shares of LFUS opened at $329.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.42. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $219.58 and a 1-year high of $330.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,336 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
Littelfuse Company Profile
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
