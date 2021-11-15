EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of VIOG opened at $246.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $172.40 and a 1-year high of $249.46.

