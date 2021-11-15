EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $513.30 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

