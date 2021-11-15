Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $41.71 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

