EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

