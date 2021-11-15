EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DexCom by 109.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in DexCom by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM opened at $646.56 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $649.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.