Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 102,274 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMP opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -70.24%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

