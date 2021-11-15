BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 11,100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,201.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,198 shares of company stock worth $9,284,763 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BIGC stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

