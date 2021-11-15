MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,674 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 344.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.