MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WD-40 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $233.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.