Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $10.63 Million Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tech and Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $965,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.