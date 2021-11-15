Bank of America Corp DE Sells 271,686 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $110.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

