Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 404.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 61.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $154.85 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.27 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.57.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.