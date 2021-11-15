Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,708 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

