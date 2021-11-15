Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of HOOK opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 306.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Hookipa Pharma worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

