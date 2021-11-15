Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.53 million.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.