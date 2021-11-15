$0.05 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

