MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $2,108,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $305,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $24,990,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBRG opened at $7.56 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

