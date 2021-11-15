Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

