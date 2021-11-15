Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.37% of OSI Systems worth $43,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.51 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

