MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

