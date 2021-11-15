EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

