Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

