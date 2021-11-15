Insider Selling: Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Sells 413,631 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Ian Hunter sold 413,631 shares of Ironbark Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$219,224.43 ($156,588.88).

Ian Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ironbark Capital alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ian Hunter sold 710,000 shares of Ironbark Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$376,300.00 ($268,785.71).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.