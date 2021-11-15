Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,476 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $44,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

ABMD opened at $360.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

