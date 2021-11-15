ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.54% of ABM Industries worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.