Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,310 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Blue Bird worth $46,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 66.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 58.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $3,441,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLBD stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

