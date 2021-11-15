Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,911 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lennar were worth $50,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

LEN opened at $108.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

