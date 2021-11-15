Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Axos Financial worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.