Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $52,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

TTWO opened at $187.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average of $170.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.