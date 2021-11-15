Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,687 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

