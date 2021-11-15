Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 43,142 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,733,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Neogen by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $44.28 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

