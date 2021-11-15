Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 734.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.