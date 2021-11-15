Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 89.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,882,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,695,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.