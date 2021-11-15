Paloma Partners Management Co Has $156,000 Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

