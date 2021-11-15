Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 15,877 Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.31. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Nemaura Medical Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.