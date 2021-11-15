Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $190,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SILV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

