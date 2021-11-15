Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $175,000 in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

