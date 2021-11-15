Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,569 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.21 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

