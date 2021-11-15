3,482 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in nCino by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in nCino by 14.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $90.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

