Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,745 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $14,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter.

ADV opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

