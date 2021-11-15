Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 43,321 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

