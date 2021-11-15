HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI Group stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.37 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $139.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

